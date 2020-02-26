PATTONVILLE — Several members of the Prairiland Jr. Beta Club recently earned berths at the national convention this summer in Fort Worth.
Club members competed at the recent state convention Grapevine against Jr. Beta clubs from all over the state of Texas.
Those winning awards include Laken Dawson, Carsen Cox and Libby Stowell, first place in book battle; Keidi Pasternak, Randi Crawford, Trinity Osborne and Kenzie Bratcher in T-shirt design; Samantha Anderson, Jasmine Elrod and Cayli Whitsell, first in 2-D banner design and Matalynn Porterfield, first in 3-D design.
Eli Anderson and Tucker Posey took a third place in service learning spotlight and Emma Morton and Gracey Davidson, a third place in technology.
Alanna Riney, Hunter Vaughn, Randee Maull, Faith Holden, Ryleigh Mayer and Andrew Stemen also picked up an award in rapid response competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.