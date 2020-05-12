Paris City Council voted Monday to resume Covid-19 antibody testing and to extend the city’s related coronavirus emergency declaration 30 days.
Plans call for testing to begin a week from today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Justiss Elementary, 401 18th St. NW. Both online and call-in registration will be available to be announced later this week. Testing will be open to anyone at a cost of $25.
“I think now is the time to begin testing,” Mayor Steve Clifford said during Monday’s video conference.
Clifford canceled testing scheduled the first week of May after a virus outbreak at a local nursing home. Before the outbreak, there were seven confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county. Today there have been 104 cases confirmed, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
“I canceled the antibody testing at the time of the outbreak at the nursing homes for a couple of reasons,” Clifford said. “The main reason is we did not have community spread, and we didn’t need to test for antibodies at that point. We subsequently have outbreaks at three separate nursing homes, and it looks like two to three cases of random community spread a day.”
Clifford said there are people who would like to know if they have had the virus and those who were confirmed with Covid-19 who would like to know if they have antibodies, and thus, an element of immunity, Clifford said.
The city has almost 1,500 antibody test kits on hand after a trial run of testing the last week of April conducted by the health district and the city’s emergency management department. Some tests also were used in the initial testing of nursing home patients and staff, Clifford said.
City Council first approved the purchase of 20,000 kits at a cost of $510,000 but soon reduced the order to 5,000. A California company delivered 1,500 kits at a cost of $37,500. Clifford cancelled the remaining 3,500 kits after the nursing home outbreak when it was discovered antibody testing is not effective in diagnosing an active COVID-19 case.
“We still have a lot of these kits, and we can test a lot of people,” Clifford said Monday.
In other action, councilors extended an emergency declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic through June 26. First issued March 19 and extended April 13, the declaration ensures the city remains eligible for possible state and federal funding related to Covid-19.
Monday’s extension cancels a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and rolls back the curfew to its original times of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights and midnight to 7 a.m. on weekends.
“I want to make sure people understand we are not adding anything more restrictive on the people of Paris,” Clifford said, adding “we will be running on what Gov. (Greg) Abbott wants us to do. We are just doing this in order to stay eligible for funding should it come down the pike.”
