In order to provide the volunteers for Dylan’s Drivers the opportunity to spend time with their family and friends, Dylan’s Drivers will be closed Thursday, chairman Steve Wilson said.
“We will resume regular operational hours on Friday and Saturday. Please remember to drive safely during this extended holiday weekend and to give Dylan’s Drivers a call Friday or Saturday evening from 10 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. at 903-905-4959 for a free, safe and confidential ride home,” he said.
