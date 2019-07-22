Property owners will see no tax rate increase and city employees will see no pay increase in the city manager’s proposed 2019-20 budget to be presented at tonight’s Paris City Council meeting. The tax rate is to remain at 55.195 cents per $100 valuation.
Councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
City Manager John Godwin said he anticipates roughly $24.194 million in general fund revenue — an increase of about half a million — with expenses projected at $24.184 million. Increased revenue is expected from roughly $292,000 in property taxes and $125,000 in sales taxes. The city’s portion of a 2-cent increase to the hotel occupancy tax is expected to remain the same at $650,000 with the increase dedicated to Love Civic Center renovation.
“Once again this year, we are keeping a stable tax rate, while adding funding for code enforcement, streets and engineering for a new sewer plant,” Godwin said.
The budget includes a new community development position, a part-time code enforcement officer and a chief building official with the elimination of a planning manager, and costs for third-party plan reviews and inspections to offset building official pay.
Budgeted costs include $145,000 for the mill and inlay of streets, a $100,000 grant match from bond funds for a pump track, $67,000 for swimming pool improvement, $75,000 for parks improvement and $104,000 for street equipment. Roughly $224,000 is allocated for a new ambulance.
A recently approved water and sewer rate increase is expected to add roughly $354,000 to the sewer fund but a reduction of roughly $277 in water revenue results in an expected $15.250 million in revenue for the Public Utilities Fund, an increase of $88,700 from the prior year budget. Total expenditures are projected at $15.111 million, including $372,000 for sewer plant engineering.
Requests by department heads not in the budget include employee pay increases, a bulldozer, a brush truck, sanitation tub grinder and an exterior update at the Police & Courts Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.