The Dairy Queen at 9967 U.S. 271 N, has received a Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence Award from the Dairy Queen system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.
“We feel honored to have received such a prestigious award,” store manager Vicki Foster saidi. “We work hard to keep our restaurant at a high level of cleanliness to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers.”
The award is given out to those stores that demonstrate high quality by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety. This is the ninth year for the award and every restaurant that meets these standards will receive the award. The award is delivered shortly after an annual assessment visit, which can occur anytime throughout the year.
The Powderly location received recognition for their hard work in the form of a framed certificate with a picture of the crew working at the time of the assessment.
International Dairy Queen, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. The company is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire.
