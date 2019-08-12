William (Bill) Elmo Hancock, 82, passed from this life on Aug. 8, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be led by the Rev. Mike Fortenberry. Burial at Evergreen cemetery will follow the service.
Bill was born on March 10, 1937, in Petty, Texas, to Joe and Ruby Gizzard Hancock.
He married Velma June Hicks on April 7, 1956.
He resided in the Sash community for 52 years. He was employed by General Cable in Bonham, Texas for 43 years until his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing as well as frying up a big mess of crappie for his family.
He is survived by his wife, June; two daughters, Debbie Graham and husband, Randy, of Sumner, Texas and Retha Freeman and husband, Kenneth, of Direct, Texas; three grandchildren, Kelly Chester and husband, Jerry, of Cooper, Texas, Stacey McCleskey, of Cunningham, Texas and Sharon Yoder and husband, Nathan, of Powderly, Texas; his nine great-grandchildren, Garrett, Alayna and Peyton McCleskey, Cody and Luke Hohenberger, Colin and Canon Ingram, Dakota and Kenzee McDowra; his half- brother, Joe Ronald Hancock, of Petty, Texas; mother- in-law, Beatrice Hicks; sisters-in-law, Reba Wolfe and Patsy Burge; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Lanny Hohenberger.
Pallbearers will be Cody and Luke Hohenberger, Colin and Canon Ingram, Nathan Yoder and Jerry Chester. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Freeman and Randy Graham.
Online condolences may be made to the Hancock family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
