Christmas parade fun went awry Saturday evening when a woman was injured by the CycleWorks Paris parade float.
A woman from the company was talking with someone in the crowd when she got too close to the wheels of the trailer, according to Bradley Hilliard from CycleWorks. The trailer wheel rolled over her foot and broke her ankle.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a local emergency room, where Hilliard said she is in good spirits.
"The ambulance was there in a split second," he said. "They must have been right around the corner because it didn't take them no time to get there."
Police were looking into the incident. Police Chief Bob Hundley said: "We have an officer who will be doing an investigation."
After ensuring that the woman was taken care of, CycleWorks went on to finish the parade.
