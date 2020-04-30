So North Lamar High School’s class of 2020 can get a relatively normal graduation, the administration has released plans, and back-up plans, for the students and their families.
“North Lamar ISD is excited to share the many ways we are celebrating the Class of 2020!” said Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
Stewart met with senior representatives and is working closely with school and district administrators to make alternative plans for graduation and other memorable senior events due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. North Lamar is waiting on further Texas Education Guidelines for graduation ceremonies and has made steps toward planning under the current changing governmental guidelines.
“TEA is working to identify the circumstances under which an in-person ceremony may occur. These guidelines will be made available soon,” district spokeswoman Carla Coleman said. “North Lamar is committed to honoring the Senior Class of 2020 and providing ways for families to celebrate their student’s milestones and successes.”
North Lamar’s graduation is set for May 23, however, the district is announcing contingency plans for hosting graduation on June 13 or June 27. Most importantly is the safety and well-being of the community, according to administrators. The district’s decision may be directed by local and state officials. In all instances, NLISD will follow the state guidelines on social distancing and gathering requirements.
Plans and alternates
Plan A: Host a modified in-person graduation as originally planned for Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium. The graduation will be live-streamed.
Plan B: Host a modified in-person graduation on Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium. The graduation will be live-streamed.
Plan C: Host a modified in-person graduation on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium. The graduation will be live-streamed.
Plan D: Host a “Drive-In” graduation followed by a parade of the 2020 graduates on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. on the North Lamar campus. Each of the seniors will be able to bring one vehicle with family members and park in an assigned parking space in the east parking lot at North Lamar High School.
When it’s time to receive their diploma, each student will get out of their vehicle and walk across the stage, which is large enough to allow social distancing between students and NLISD school board members and administration.
The ceremony will include speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian and traditional turning of the tassel. The graduation will be live-streamed.
Graduates are invited to decorate their vehicles for a celebratory parade following the ceremony through a planned route on the North Lamar campus. Family and friends are invited to cheer and show their support from their cars along the route.
North Lamar will follow the order of contingency plans listed above starting with Plan A, moving to Plan B, then to Plan C and finally Plan D.
Cap and Gown Pick Up
On May 20, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., NLHS will conduct a drive-through pick up for graduation regalia. All orders must be paid in full on May 20. Social distancing protocols must be followed:
• Prior to arriving, please write the first and last name of the student in bold print on a full-size sheet of paper.
• When driving through the front entrance of the high school, please pull up to the distribution point and stop. No one will be allowed to get out of the vehicle.
• Display the student’s name in the window to be read by the distribution team.
• A staff member will place the regalia in the back seat of the vehicle or in the open trunk.
• A later date will be designated for anyone who cannot make this pick up opportunity. Parents or students are asked to contact Principal Clay Scarborough at cscarborough@northlamar.net or Liz Russell at lrussell@northlamar.net for an alternate date.
A parent can pick up regalia for their student. Students do not have to be present for pick up.
Should there be a date change for pick up due to pending arrival from Balfour, an announcement will be sent by Panther Alert and email.
“Shine Bright with Friday Night Lights!”
On May 15 and 22, North Lamar’s football, baseball and softball stadiums will turn their lights on at 8:20 p.m. and will run for 20 minutes to honor the NLHS Senior Class of 2020. The time represents 20:20 in military time. The district is asking the community to show their support by turning on their porch lights at this same time.
Prom Update
In a last attempt to celebrate memories made together over the past four years of high school, the Junior-Senior Prom has been rescheduled for July 18. North Lamar will adhere to state guidelines on social gatherings and determine closer to that date if students may gather at this time. Communication on prom will follow at a later date by Panther Alert and email.
“This has been a very difficult time for our seniors, and we want to make our seniors feel special by celebrating them,” said Stewart.
