On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Mary Lavern Slayden Colella, passed away peacefully at Springlake Assisted Living facility in Paris.
She was 92 years old. Mary was born Jan. 12, 1927, to Eldon and Hassie Slayden in Roxton, Texas.
She met her future husband, Charles F. Colella, DDS, while they were both working at Fort Smith, Arkansas. They were married on June 8, 1946 and soon after moved to Mansfield, Massachusetts, where she helped manage her husband’s dental practice, as well as raise her five children. She and her husband, Charles, children and grandchildren enjoyed many years at their summer home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After her husband’s passing in 2003, Mary moved back to Texas where she remained close to her family.
Mary is survived by her five children, Charles and Mary Colella, of Marston Mills, Massachusetts, Anna Armstrong, of Dallas, Texas, Christopher and Betty Colella, of Key West, Florida, John and Andrea Colella, of Herndon, Virginia and Lori and David Holy, of Dallas, Texas; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Dill and husband, G. W. and Wanda Billings and husband, Kenneth; three brothers, Jimmy Slayden and wife, Betty, Bill Slayden and Charles Slayden; loving niece, Karen Williams; along with extended family in both Texas and Massachusetts.
Mary was a woman of great faith and her loving presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 25 from noon until 2 p.m. Mrs. Colella will then be transported to Mansfield, Massachusetts, where burial will be made in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
If desired, the family request memorials be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
