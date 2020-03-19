Paris resident Langdon Gallegos is calling on fellow Parisians to help provide meals or baked goods for the staffs of Paris Regional Medical Center and the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Gallegos started a GoFundMe drive late Wednesday seeking to raise $1,500 to "pay it forward" to the health care staffs. The money will be used to purchase two gift cards from a Paris restaurant. As of 6:45 a.m., $205 had been raised.
"They are working long, hard hours, facing a lot of 'new' and 'unknowns' all to help keep the people of Lamar County healthy," she wrote on the fundraising page.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lunch-is-on-us.
