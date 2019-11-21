TODAY
North Lamar High School: 7:30 p.m., theatre department fall play, “Matilda.”
FRIDAY
Paris Junior High School: Talent Showcase, 2:30 p.m.
Travis High School of Choice: Thanksgiving lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Given Early Childhood Center: 9 a.m., pre-school children with disabilities field trip to Hopkins County Rodeo.
Parker Elementary School: 8:30 a.m., students to see “Matilda” at high school.
North Lamar High School: 7:30 p.m., theatre department fall play, “Matilda.”
SATURDAY
North Lamar High School: 7:30 p.m., theatre department fall play, “Matilda.”
SUNDAY
North Lamar High School: 2:30 p.m., theatre department fall play, “Matilda.”
NOV. 25
Paris ISD: Thanksgiving Day holiday through Nov. 29.
NLISD: Thanksgiving Day holiday through Nov. 29.
NOV. 28
Parker Elementary School: 11 a.m., community Thanksgiving Day Feast, cafeteria.
DEC. 5
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 7 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
DEC. 6
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 7 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
DEC. 7
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 2 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
DEC. 8
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 2 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
