Good morning, Red River Valley!
With Texas sandwiched between two low pressure systems, there is the slightest chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon on an otherwise partly sunny, 80-degree day. That chance will increase to 20% after 10 p.m. as skies become partly cloudy tonight. The low will be around 61 degrees.
Wednesday will continue the pattern with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 82 before storm chances return overnight. There's a 20% chance for rain after 1 a.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 65.
Well, that's about it. No severe weather worries. Somewhat sunny skies. Enjoy your Tuesday!
