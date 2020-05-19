Storms Possible.jpg
A cold front will be near the I-20 corridor at peak heating this afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms may develop near the boundary. Some of these storms could become strong or severe. Milder temperatures will prevail north of the front, with hot and humid conditions to the south.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

With Texas sandwiched between two low pressure systems, there is the slightest chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon on an otherwise partly sunny, 80-degree day. That chance will increase to 20% after 10 p.m. as skies become partly cloudy tonight. The low will be around 61 degrees. 

Wednesday will continue the pattern with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 82 before storm chances return overnight. There's a 20% chance for rain after 1 a.m. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 65.

Well, that's about it. No severe weather worries. Somewhat sunny skies. Enjoy your Tuesday!

Late Week Storms.jpg
The pattern will become more active later this week beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday. Coverage will generally be 20-30%. A few strong to even marginally severe storms cannot be ruled out in the northwest and Red River Valley area. Hail and gusty downburst winds are the primary hazards. Rain chances are expected to go up this weekend.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News

