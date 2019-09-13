Bulletin Board

Saturday
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East), everyone welcome.
Roxton Open House and Stroll ‘n Roll: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Drug Store Museum aand Chaparrral Rails to Trails Museum, free admission, refreshments.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Bill Mabry will discuss Kiwanis Youth Protection Guidelines.
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Alzhemier’s Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Valley of the Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St., Paris.
