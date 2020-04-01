HONEY GROVE — Rodney Ray Terrell was arrested Tuesday evening at 606 N. Sixth St. in Honey Grove for resisting police attempts to enter his residence to serve felony and misdemeanor warrants.
The conflict lasted approximately six hours, sparking the arrival of the Honey Grove police and other branches of law enforcement, including the Texas Rangers. Two officers from the Honey Grove Police Department, Chief Leigh Dixon and Officer Tel Pitcock, had attempted to serve felony and misdemeanor warrants to Terrell, but he refused to exit his residence.
“Upon contact with Terrell through a front room window, he refused to exit the residence or open the front door to the residence. Terrell was informed he had warrants and needed to exit the residence. Officers immediately began hearing items being piled in front of the front door,” stated a department press release.
Terrell refused to leave the building, and he later shouted that he would have to be killed before coming out, police said. The Honey Grove square was barricaded, and police called for further law enforcement assistance.
Terrell was ultimately peacefully arrested without harm and escorted to the Fannin County Jail without further incident.
“I would like to thank the Precinct 3 Constable Kevin Mayberry, Fannin County Sheriff's Office, Bonham PD, Paris PD, Texas Rangers, DPS Troopers, Bonham FD, Honey Grove FD and the members of Honey Grove Police Department for the professional job that was did to handle this situation and bring it to a peaceful end,” Chief Dixon said.
