Downtown Paris is going green for a second year.
“Paris, Texas Main Street Program is always in the mood for fun and games that will bring people to our historic downtown,” said Main Street Board Chair Glee Emmite, referring to the Mini Golf Challenge set for March 20 and 21 in downtown. “In partnership with the downtown businesses, the Main Street Project volunteers are planning a weekend event for the whole family.”
Participants will enjoy an 18-hole of miniature golf course where greens are either inside or outside of businesses, and see what downtown merchants have to offer. Specials and discounts at participating merchants will be available that day along with the chance to win prizes.
During the event, participants will go to 18 locations to play a hole of golf. Each location will have a “theme” green built for this event. Participants can bring their own putter or golf ball, but it isn't necessary as all supplies will be provided at green.
Golfers with a hole-in-one on any green and certain low scores will be placed in a raffle to take place March 21, need not be present to win. Raffle items include rounds of golf provided by Pine Ridge Golf Course and Paris Golf and Country Club.
Admission to the event is $5 per adult, and children 13 and under are free with an adult. Wristbands will be provided and the one admission price is good for both days. A $1 donation of each wristband purchase will be distributed to the Downtown Food Pantry.
A ticket booth will be set up on the east side of the plaza, and wristbands will be sold beginning at 4:45 p.m. March 20 and be available until 7:30 p.m. Sales will resume March 21 at 10:45 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. A wristband and score card will be distributed to all participants.
Cathy Harbin of Pine Ridge Golf will be assisting with supplies for the event. There will be 19th hole specials offered in participating downtown restaurants both days.
”The response for this event from the community was fantastic last year,” Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford said. “The Main Street Board was very pleased with the turn out, was able to donate $400 dollars to support the Downtown Food Pantry.
“First Federal Community Bank and the Lamar County Health Department are the major sponsors of the event that brings fun and fitness to downtown.”
For information, call Paris Main Street at 903-784-9293 or email mainstreet@paristexas.gov.
