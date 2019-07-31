Paris police said they located suspected marijuana and methamphetamine at two traffic stops and arrested a woman, Kelsey Durham, and a man, Austin Whitworth.
Durham’s stop took place at the 100 block of Northeast Loop 286, when officers said they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. They searched the vehicle and after finding suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, they arrested her. She was taken to Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers said they also made a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Polk Street. The driver, Whitworth, gave officers consent to search his car, where officers said they found suspected marijuana. Whitworth was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police assist with Tuesday morning collision
Officers said they responded to a wreck Tuesday morning where a man was trapped in his vehicle and several cattle escaped.
The collision took place in the 2700 block of Northwest Loop 286, where police said a semi-truck turned into the path of a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with cattle. The driver of the cattle truck was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Paris Fire Department personnel. Several of the cattle were injured; one escaped and is still missing.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
Police respond to burglary call
Paris police said they responded to a burglary call Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Meadowlark Drive, where the complainant reported electronics were stolen from the house.
The investigation will continue.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 137 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday.
