Dewayne Sumrow, 74, of Chicota, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Chicota Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
He was a dedicated member of Arthur City Baptist Church, and he loved to garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Mildred Sumrow; two brothers, Roy Sumrow and Clois Sumrow; one son, Mark Young; one grandson, Leighton Smith.
He is survived by two brothers, Ray Sumrow and wife, Jan, of Rockwall and Jerry Sumrow and wife Carolyn, of Greenville; one sister-in-law, Liz Sumrow, of Mt. Vernon; three daughters, Misty Langston and husband, Michael, of Bogata, Brandy Smith and husband, Billy, of Minter and Jamie Arispe, of Paris; nine grandchildren, Cameron Arispe, Cheyenne Arispe, Rendon Langston, Ashdon Langston and wife, Ashley, Bella Langston, Christopher Young and wife, Lemanda, Dean Smith and wife, Megan, Pazleigh Smith and Alicia Young; six great-grandchildren, Asher Langston, Aiden Arispe, Jameson Arispe, Hailey Young, Dylan Woods and Mickey Young.
