CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville High School will host an in-person graduation on June 6 in the New Century Club Stadium at 10 a.m.
Graduates will receive five tickets for their guests to keep in line with social distancing for the event.
Each graduate and guest must complete a Covid-19 questionnaire before being admitted into the stadium.
On May 14, there will be a parade passing by seniors’ houses to celebrate their accomplishments.
Seniors may be able to clear out their lockers and pay any overdue fees on May 18 at the high school.
