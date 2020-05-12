Clarksville Graduation 3.jpg (copy)
Clarksville High School celebrated its graduation for the Class of 2019 on June 1, 2019. Pictured, Lorin Madyson Giles receives her diploma from Superintendent Kermit Ward. The high school will graduate seniors in person this year at 10 a.m. June 6.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville High School will host an in-person graduation on June 6 in the New Century Club Stadium at 10 a.m.

Graduates will receive five tickets for their guests to keep in line with social distancing for the event.

Each graduate and guest must complete a Covid-19 questionnaire before being admitted into the stadium.

On May 14, there will be a parade passing by seniors’ houses to celebrate their accomplishments.

Seniors may be able to clear out their lockers and pay any overdue fees on May 18 at the high school.

Jennifer Bussey is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be contacted at jennifer.bussey@theparisnews.com or 903-785-8744.

