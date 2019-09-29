T J Hill, 79, of Paris, a loving husband and father, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Graham, Brandon Chambers and Jim Page officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
T J, the son of Lee R. and Marie Bridges Hill, was born July 7, 1940, in the Atlas Community.
He attended Lamar County schools, graduated from Paris Junior College and received his degree from The University of North Texas. He served in the National Guard being stationed at Fort. Polk, Louisiana..
His career in financial accounting spanned many years. T J worked at Campbell Soup Company in Paris and at other industries in New Jersey and Seattle, Washington.
His parents and a sister, Myra L. Cook, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Reeves Hill, whom he married on Aug. 14, 1964, building 55 years of family and memories; two sons, Jeffrey Duane Hill of Houston and Steven Scott Hill and wife, Linda Glass, of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Wesley Glass Hill, Finley Glass Hill and Anastasia Barrett-Hill; four sisters, Gertie Connor, Jimmie Nell Willis, Karol Kay Langley and husband, Dr. Skip Langley, and Cindy Leigh and husband Danny; and two nieces and a nephew, Lisa Harris, Dana Marie Leigh and Cody Leigh and their children; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.