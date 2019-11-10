Wendell Kinslow, 79, of Reno, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Morton and Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery at Blossom. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Wendell, the son of Henry and Dora Sullivan Kinslow, was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Lamar County. On May 28, 1960, he married Dorothy Hall, building 58 years of family and memories before her death on Nov. 7, 2018, just one year and one day prior to his death.
He served in the United States Army, and the National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. From 1959 to 1964, he worked at the Dr Pepper Bottling Company, and from 1964 to 1978, he worked at Piggly Wiggly, where he was manager. In 1979, he began a career at Phillips Lighting, where he worked until retirement in 2004. Upon retirement from Phillips, he began helping Dorothy at the day care they operated at their home. He helped there until they closed the day care on Feb. 5, 2018.
Wendell was a faithful member of Ramseur Baptist Church. He was a member of the Reno Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and was currently serving as a commissioner with the City of Reno Street Commission.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the children whose lives they touched at the day care. He’d attend livestock shows, sporting events and any other activities the children were involved in, rain or shine.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; a brother, Phillip Kinslow; and two sisters, Rachel Kinslow and Vivian Carico.
Survivors include three children; Jeff Kinslow and wife Melinda of Reno, Kim Lang of Pattonville and Beverly Kinslow of Reno; three grandchildren, Kyle Kinslow and wife, Katelyn, Alicia Lang and Brad Coonrod and Sarah Giles and husband, Jason; four great-grandchildren, Kylyn Kinslow, Kasleigh Kinslow, Kinsley Giles and Jaxon Giles; two sisters, Carolyn Watson and Betty Walker; along with a number of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Brad Coonrod, Nick Blount, Larry Smith, Matt McIntyre, Nick McIntyre and Justin Watson. Honorary bearers will be Chris Brown and Brayden Brown.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
