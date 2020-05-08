Three new cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported in Fannin County on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 26. The three new individuals included a 29-year-old woman, and two men, 37 and 78 years old, officials reported.
According to Dr. James Froelich III, the county health authority, 12 men and 14 women have tested positive for the virus. The men include the first incarcerated person with proven Covid-19, a 55-year-old inmate in the Fannin County Jail; the first resident of a county nursing home, a 77-year-old veteran at the Clyde Cosper State Veterans Home in Bonham; and the first Fannin County death attributed to Covid-19, a 78-year-old Ladonia area resident. Little information is known about the fatality, but he was not seen, tested or treated at the TMC-Bonham Hospital.
“As best as is known of the 26 Covid-19 cases: at least 14 of the reported people have fully recovered, one is in a local hospital, three are ill at home, one is ill and in quarantine at Clyde Cosper Nursing Home, and one is ill and in quarantine at Fannin County Jail. Five individuals on the list are in unknown condition,” Froelich wrote.
The Texas State Guard tested 27 people April 29. Only one person received positive test results back: a 64-year-old man from Telephone.
“An additional drive-through testing station will be again established tomorrow, Saturday, May 9, at the Fannin County Multi-purpose Complex, 700 FM 87, Bonham, Texas 75418 starting at 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Appointments are required and can be done online at TXCovidTest.org or by calling 512-883-2400,” Froelich wrote.
