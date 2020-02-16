In an effort to encourage commitment to Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine, Keep Paris Beautiful will once again host a tree giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday on the north parking lot of the Lamar County Courthouse, between North Main Street and 1st Street NW.
Through the Texas A&M Forestry Service, Keep Paris Beautiful has acquired approximately 1,000 hardwood trees of various types, approximately 2 to 3 feet in height, to provide to interested residents.
“Keep Paris Beautiful board members will be on hand this Saturday at the parking lot of the courthouse, at the north parking lot, adjacent to the Lamar County Courthouse, to provide free trees to citizens,” Keep Paris Beautiful board member Edwin Pickle said. “We anticipate that it won’t take long for the trees to be distributed based upon our past history for this event. We will allow each citizen to initially acquire four hardwood trees and we will be there until we run out.”
Keep Paris Beautiful will also stage an E-Cycle collection on the north parking lot of the Lamar County Courthouse as well, beginning at 8 a.m. the same day. Eligible items for collection include computers, monitors, televisions, microwave ovens, etc. City employees will be on hand to help unload electronic items. For information on the E-Cycle effort, contact Robert Talley, City of Paris Code Enforcement Officer at 903-784-9219.
The purpose of Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine is to encourage the community to create a cleaner, more beautiful Paris and Lamar County through volunteerism and education. Keep Paris Beautiful conducts the annual Trash Off/E-cycle in the city, and was responsible for the planting of Crepe Myrtles in the median on Loop 286 from Highway 271 South to Highway 82 West. Keep Paris Beautiful also has played a major role in the restoration of Bywaters Park and the Trail de Paris.
Keep Paris Beautiful is an affiliate in good standing of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful. They are a recognized 501(c)3 and donations can be made through the City of Paris water bills and/or donations through the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
