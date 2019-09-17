A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found a lawn trailer that had been reported stolen to Paris police.
The trailer was recovered as part of a traffic stop by the trooper, police said. The complainant had reported to Paris police the trailer had been taken from their yard in the 1100 block of Jackson Street.
Stolen vehicle found in Mesquite
Paris police said a vehicle reportedly stolen from Paris was found in Mesquite and a suspect was arrested Monday.
Police responded to the stolen vehicle call in the 100 block of Oak Avenue, where the complainant told officers the vehicle had been left at a shop for work to be done. The suspected theft was discovered when the complainant called the shop, police said.
Police did not identify the theft suspect.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 153 calls for service and arrested one person Monday.
