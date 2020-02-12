Charlene Annette Crawford Borders went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2020.
She lived a full life and was blessed with a natural ability to care for others. She lived her life to the fullest daily and was dedicated to her family and friends. Her philosophy of life was to always continue learning because she believed that our minds are our greatest asset.
Mrs. Borders was born on May 24, 1949, in Clarksville, Texas. She attended schools in Paris and Deport. On May 12, 1966, she married her husband of 53 years, Tommy Borders.
Mrs. Borders pursued a career in nursing and has been acclaimed as one the best caregivers in the region. She was among the first graduating class from the Paris Junior College LVN program and then went on to be in the first class to graduate from the Paris Junior College RN Program. Her entire life she had been involved in some way with healthcare, including nursing home, home health administration and ownership. She had a deep, abiding love for the elderly as well as being an extremely fierce advocate for them.
Mrs. Borders was a member of the first civic leaders’ forum beginning in 1970. She worked with the family business, Deport Nursing Home as Director of Nurses for 20 years. She had a love for reading and garage selling. She was never afraid to begin a new venture and was of witty and competitive spirit. She loved to play bridge with her monthly bridge group and enjoyed her Friday night game night of 30 years with close friends Mike Francies and Dave Seber
Mrs. Borders is survived by her husband, Tommy Borders; daughter, Jeanna Allen-Smith and husband, Mike Smith; granddaughter, Lillian Mae Borders; grandson, Joshua Allen; granddaughter, Danci Slagle and husband, Jeremy Slagle; great-granddaughters, Elisabeth Jordan and Evelyn Reid Allen; parents, Roy and Martha Castlebury; brother, Bennie Crawford and wife, Marilyn Crawford; sister Frankye Sessums and husband, Billy Sessums; brother, Carl Canady Jr. and wife, Vicki Canady; brother-in-law, Danny Borders and wife, Laura Borders. She was also looking forward to her newest great-grandchild, Charlie Gene Borders; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Borders was preceded in death by her son, Michael Gene Borders; sister, Bobbi Crawford Gifford; brother, Mitch Castebury; father, B. J. Crawford and Carl Canady; her in-laws, Ernest and Bell Borders; grandparents, Charles and Vera Wilson and B.F. and Bernice Crawford.
A private family celebration of Charlene’s life will be held at Bright Holland Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.