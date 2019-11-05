Bulletin Board

TODAY
Paris Junior College Fall Choir Concert: 7 p.m., DeShong Chapel, PJC, 2400 Clarksville St. The concert is free.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon meeting at Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program will be by Robert Hudak, hypnotherapist and CEO of Hypnosis Center.
Paris Masonic Lodge 27 meeting: Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Lodge opens at 7:30 p.m. All Masons welcome.
NAACP Meeting: 5 p.m. NAACP Building, 1490 Fitzhugh Ave. All members asked to attend.
FRIDAY
Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball: 6 p.m., social/cocktail hour, 7 p.m., ceremony and dinner, tickets $30 per person, $60 per couple, Paris Country Club, 5335 FR 195, public invited especially military past and present, formal dress black tie/uniform prescribed. Guest speaker, County Judge Brandon Bell, call 903-652-5601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.