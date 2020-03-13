The sweet scent of Pancake Days will have to wait.
According to an email sent out last night, the leadership of the Paris Kiwanis Club has decided to postpone the Lamar County tradition in wake of the coronavirus.
“For the first time in 69 years, Paris Kiwanis has decided to postpone Pancake Days scheduled for March 20-21 and for March 23-25 for school children,” Board President Denise Kornegay said. “This was not an easy decision for the board to make, and we are so sorry to take this step.”
After board members spoke with area healthcare professionals, they all decided postponement was the best option.
“We just can’t take the chance of someone contracting the virus and have it traced back to Pancake Days,” Kornegay’s email stated. “Please understand — We are not being taken in by the panic that seems to be sweeping our country. Instead, we are following the advice of our own trusted medical professionals.”
All tickets already sold will be honored, she added, and they hope to announced a new date for the event later today.
“Please assure your family, friends, coworkers, and others that we are truly sorry and will see them at Pancake Days in 2020, just a bit later than usual,” Kornegay said.
As of 9 a.m. this morning, most weekend events seem to be on schedule still, although the Deport Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser, which was scheduled for Saturday at Deport Elementary School, was also postponed out of concerns over the virus.
Dallas declares disaster
Dallas has banned large public gatherings amid coronavirus concerns and a local disaster has been declared for the city.
Mayor Eric Johnson issued the proclamation late Thursday night for the city of 1.3 million people, shortly after a countywide ban on large public gatherings of 500 or more people was announced.
The new coronavirus — which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday — causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people. But it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia in older adults and people with existing health problems. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, which causes COVID-19, within weeks.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said smaller gatherings of 250 people should be canceled or rescheduled. He said schools, office towers, airports and movie theaters are exempt, the Dallas Morning News reported.
“I know Dallas County is up to the challenge,” Jenkins said. “Use your brains, as we’re all very good at doing in this community. … I want everyone to soberly consider and take responsibility for your life decisions.”
Also late Thursday, Dallas County announced five more cases of the illness, including one that was being investigated as community-spread.
The announcement comes as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide ban on large gatherings.
