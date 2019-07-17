Bulletin Board
Buy Now

THURSDAY

PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.

 

FRIDAY

Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 5 p.m.,  balloon launch; 5 p.m. ,music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints. 

 

SATURDAY

Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.

34th Annual Tour de Paris: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., begins at Love Civic Center.

Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m., music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.