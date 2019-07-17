Bulletin Board

THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 5 p.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m. ,music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
34th Annual Tour de Paris: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., begins at Love Civic Center.
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m., music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
