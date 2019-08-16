Woman arrested for abandoning child
Officers said they arrested Ashley Cyrus Thursday for abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
Police responded to a welfare concern call in the 800 block of Graham Street and found a three-day-old infant left unattended inside a residence. Officers said Child Protective Services was notified. Cyrus returned to the residence after officers stayed on the scene, and she was arrested for abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
Cyrus was transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning on $5,000 bond, according to online records. The child was placed with CPS until the father of the child could be reached, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 130 calls for service and arrested seven people Thursday.
