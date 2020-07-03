The Paris/Lamar County Health District today is reporting nine new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bring the total in Lamar County to 325 since reporting began in March.
The demographics of today's cases will be included in the Saturday report, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
To date, 182 positive cases have recovered.
