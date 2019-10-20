The Beta Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Ki at Paris Junior College hosted induction ceremonies at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center on Oct. 8, the PJC-Greenville Center on Oct. 10 and in Paris on Monday.
PTK is the international two-year college honor society, offering students opportunities to develop qualities of scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. They also may become eligible for transfer scholarships to universities.
Inductees light a candle of light and learning and sign the official membership book as part of the ceremony. Many family and friends attended the ceremonies to help celebrate students’ academic achievement.
Members inducted from Texas include:
Alba: Raven Wedeking.
Bastrop: Kinsey Adare.
Blossom: Michael Dougherty, Audrey Gray, Clayton Nix, Elizabeth Riney and Baylor Sessums.
Brookston: Danielle Cox.
Celeste: Marisela Juarez.
Clarksville: Hailee Moist and Bailey Smith.
Commerce: Annice Bowen and Jaret Richardson.
Cumby: Sydney Spillers.
Deport: Jermaine Alexander and Alyson Roberts.
Detroit: Kaisen Eldridge, Gracelyn Harp and Allison Whitley.
Greenville: A’Letrice Alex-Stanton, Alyssa Allison, Isabel Alvarez, Dariana Becerra, Jesse Collins, Jordan Douglas, Sarah Lavigne-Reese, Jesus Leon, Kelsi Long, Holley Martinez, Adalyn Money, Emily Saenz, Jamie Serbin, Wyatt Spivey, Brenna Swanson, Hadden Swanzy and Makayla Woods.
Honey Grove: Yensina Marinaro.
Lone Oak: Kylee Phillips and Sonya Pinnell.
Paris: Stephen Edzards, Andrew Fasken, Samantha Kerley, Arwen King, Zachary Martin, John Martinez, James Miller, Macie Pointer, Christopher Sheppard, Julian Tellez and Austin Whitaker.
Pattonville: Cody Brdecko.
Pickton: Misty Partin.
Powderly: Kenley Coston.
Princeton: Martin Holsinger.
Quinlan: Jordan Cummings, Addison Shuyler, Sydney Shuyler and Sarah Watters.
Reno: Chyna Bell, Kellen Floyd, Alondra Garcia-King, Megan Jameson and Kenzie Proctor.
Royse City: Rylee Blair and Adia Walker.
Sulphur Springs: Clayton Brandenburgh, Jeffrey Carson, Jacob Friddle, Sadie Hargrove, Arian Jaboneta, Cason Jones, Donald McCallum, Alex Post and Wendy Springfield.
Sumner: Harmony Edwards and Melody Edwards.
West Tawakoni: Constance Monroy and Adelena Purvis.
Wills Point: Michael Hood.
Windom: Carolyn Walker.
Wolfe City: Oscar Figueroa.
Out of state members are:
Antlers, Okla.: Rikki Bell.
Hugo, Okla.: Christina Goolsb and Katherine Trapp.
