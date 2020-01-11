Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of Jan. 3, 2020, include:
Brian Donovan McClain to Montana Brook Figueroa;
Jacob Hooker Bryant to Wendy Gail Upchurch;
Kenton Ray Nightingale to Kristin Lynn Koehn’
Johnathon Howard Roan to Carolyn Donel Johnson;
Nathan Robert Aultman to Kayla Nicole Millard;
Roger Lynn Haley Jr to Kellie Anne Norlin;
Tanner Cade Sisson to Jeannie Frances Turner;
Michael Jonathan Terrell to Alyssa Brooke Lucas;
Micah Payton Dake to Kelleigh Cheyenne Holmes;
Alton Lamon Ricks to Misty Nicole Ballard;
Brandon Kissieme Alvarez to Amoret Elizabeth Sellers;
Skylor Dean Scott Justice to Trinity Raeann Deishler; and,
Joey Kyle Ballard to Brooklyn Cashae Legate.
Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of Jan. 10, 2020, include:
Nicola Vincent Leonti to Courtney Joann Curry;
Tanner Allen McCann to Amber Logan Driggers;
Keith Emery Yarbrough II to Amanda Beth Glover;
Jeremiah Thomas Lopez to Edith Gutierrez ;
Mark Edward Green to Mona Ray;
David Joseph Gribble to Sheila Rose Adajar Lubaton; and,
Austin Michael Wilkison to Jada Briel Redd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.