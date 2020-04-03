Fire and rescue

APRIL 2 to APRIL 3
First Responder-Paris
1:43 to 1:48 p.m., 2860 Hubbard St.
1:45 to 1:47 p.m., 1151 15th St. NW.
4:40 to 4:47 p.m., 3905 Castlegate Drive.
5:42 to 6:05 p.m., 3095 Lamar Ave.
5:46 to 6:07 p.m., 1050 33rd St. SE.
1:31 to 1:53 a.m., 648 12th St. SE.
Haz-Mat Incident
3:33 to 3:55 p.m., 2905 Mahaffey Lane.
