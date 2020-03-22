The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, ACEP funds easements for agricultural lands and wetlands.
Approved agricultural easements prevent productive working lands from being converted to non-agricultural uses and maximize protection of land devoted to food production. Cropland, rangeland, grassland, pastureland and nonindustrial private forestland are eligible.
Wetland reserve easements restore and enhance wetlands and improve habitat. Eligible lands include farmed or converted wetlands that can be successfully and cost-effectively restored.
Applications are currently being accepted for wetlands reserve easements and will be rated according to the easement’s potential for protecting and enhancing habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife.
“The 2018 Farm Bill provides tremendous opportunities for even more people to get involved in conserving and protecting our working lands and wetlands,” NRCS acting Texas State Conservationist Drenda Williams said. “We encourage Indian tribes, state and local governments, non-governmental organizations and private landowners to contact their local NRCS office.”
ACEP applications are accepted on a continual basis. For fiscal year 2020, Texas will evaluate all applications received by April 17. Applications received after will be held for funding consideration.
To learn more, visit www.farmers.gov.
