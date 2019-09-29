The Paris Junior College Board of Regents will review and discuss the school’s performance and how well students are meeting achievement targets at its monthly meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the administration building.
Also on the agenda, the board will consider and take action on the continuing education pricing guidelines and enter executive session to discuss legal matters and personnel.
