Sitting on a porch swing in Hunt County with her great-grandmother, a young child expressed surprise when the elderly relative claimed frontier legend David Crockett as her uncle.
“My Davy Crockett on television didn’t look at all like anyone in our family,” Paris resident Glenda Trimble Wise said late last week. Later in life, when she became interested in genealogy, Wise discovered her great-grandmother was indeed a great-niece of the frontiersman from Tennessee who died with other Texans at the Alamo.
She and her husband, Wayne Wise, returned a fortnight ago from the rededication of the Crockett oil painting that once hung in the Alamo.
“As far as we know, it is the only painting that Davy Crockett ever sat for,” Wise said. “As our contribution to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, we had it framed and are having another eight portraits framed after they were returned to us unframed several years ago when the Daughters lost the custodianship of the Alamo.”
Both Glenda and Wayne Wise have close ties to the Crockett painting — Glenda as a fifth generation great-niece and Wayne, whose ancestor, John Sergeant Wise, secured the oil portrait from the son of the artist who did the painting. John Wise sold the painting to the Daughters in 1907.
“We couldn’t stand for it not being on display since it had been in the Alamo and has such meaning to both of us,” Glenda Wise said, explaining the Daughters collection is now housed in the Texas A&M University-San Antonio Archives and Special Collection in the Presidio Gallery at the Bexar County Archives Building, 126 E. Nueva St.
At the dedication, Glenda Wise said she thought about a moment years ago.
“I had a vivid picture of my Granny Kate (Kate Beaird Trimble) and me sitting on the porch swing,” Wise said. “I thought she had lost her mind, and I was really worried about her.”
