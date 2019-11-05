North Lamar supporters will be tailgating for scholarships on Nov. 16 at the North Lamar Education Foundation “Tailgating for Scholarship” fundraiser.
Beginning at 6 p.m. in the North Lamar High School gym, tailgaters and bidders are invited to wear their favorite college attire while sampling popular tailgate food and bidding on a number of auction items.
Event sponsorships are available and range from Platinum Level, $1,000 and above; Gold Level, $500 to $999; Silver Level, $300 to $499; and Tent Sponsor for $300. Sponsorships may be given in memory or in honor of someone. For recognition in the program, sponsorships must be received by Friday. For information, contact Kristi Trammell at 903-715-0071.
Tickets may be purchased at any North Lamar campus, the administration building or by calling Trammell. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students. At the door, tickets will be $25 and $15. Proceeds from the night’s event go toward scholarships for North Lamar graduating seniors.
