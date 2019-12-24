Lawrence Allen Ashford II, 50, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home will direct a private burial at Red Hill Cemetery. The family has scheduled a gathering of family and friends at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Lamar Point Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite leading the time of sharing.
Lawrence, the son of Lawrence Allen Ashford and Patricia Stewart Ashford, was born on Sept. 12, 1969, in Houston.
He graduated from North Lamar High School. His career with Walmart spanned 20 years. Lawrence then owned and operated Texas Pride Power Washing.
He was a member of Lamar Point Baptist Church where he was active with the youth. An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed the outdoors.
His father preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Foster Ashford, whom he married in 1990; one son, Chase Ashford, of Terrell; his mother, Patricia Ashford, of Paris; a brother, Leighton Ashford and wife, Marsha, of Fate; and a sister, Evelyn Carroll, of Tennessee; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
