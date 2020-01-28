A new interactive Home and Garden show is slated for March 13-14 to be at Lamar County’s new venue, 3410.
The show, hosted by Outdoor Living Professional Network LLC (Grayson Jones), will welcome more than 30 diverse exhibitors centralized around home and garden needs. This event is like no other in the area offering demonstrations, educational classes, food vendors, raffles, door prizes, entertainment for kids and outside games for adults.
“There will be something here for all ages to get involved,” said founder Grayson Jones. “This show will have everything from nurseries, contractors, equipment demonstrations and more. It’s really everything home and garden in one major two-day event.”
Jones added that his goal and vision has always been to create a network of contractors that work together specializing in different fields of expertise. The purpose of the event is to help people feel safe and comfortable when making home improvement decisions.
Show goers can expect to see unique vendors such as custom Amish furniture, home improvement vendors from small to large scale projects, pools and spas, outdoor and indoor living space professionals and many more.
As the planning unfolded for this event Jones added horticulturists and master gardener demonstrations from anyone just starting out all the way through to those who have been a green thumb for decades.
Potential vendors should note that space is limited and selling out quickly. For more information contact Grayson Jones at 903-287-9120 or email olpntx@gmail.com.
Early bird tickets are available on the Facebook event and discounted tickets are available for all first responders, students and veterans. In addition to contributions towards CfParis Youth Group the event will also donate a portion of the proceeds to New Hope Center.
Venue 3410 is at 3410 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460.
