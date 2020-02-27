Two by two they walked onto the court, but only two walked away with the honor.
Paris Junior College on Wednesday announced who students had chosen as Mr. and Miss PJC during the halftime of the men’s basketball game against Kilgore College. Rachael Gray and Zack Norris each received a plaque for the award.
“I feel very honored,” Gray said.
Though she knew some of the nominees had campaigned, she said she hadn’t tried to sway votes one way or the other.
“I’m kind of surprised,” Gray said.
Faculty and staff nominate students for this honor. The students must be graduating sophomores taking a minimum of 12 semester hours with at least a 2.75 GPA.
Gray, the daughter of Chip and Tracie Gray, is a 2018 graduate of Heritage High School in Midlothian. She is a member of PTK and the Student Government Association, as well as a two-year member of the college softball team. After Paris Junior College, she plans to attend university to become a clinical psychologist and continue playing softball.
Norris, the son of David and Jolita Norris, is a 2018 graduate of Paris High School, and he is a member of the college baseball team and PTK. He plans to attend the University of Texas-Arlington to continue baseball while pursuing a degree to become a physical therapist.
Norris is proud of the votes of his fellow students, saying he knew his coach, Clay Cox, had put him up for the nomination.
“I’m incredibly honored,” he said.
Other nominees for the awards were:
Chyna Bell, the daughter of Ron and Stephanie Bell, is a 2018 graduate of Paris High School. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and African-American Student Union, and captain of the college cheer squad. She plans to attend the college’s nursing program and later further her education in nursing at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Caleb DuBois, the son of Christal and Dwayne DuBois, is a 2018 graduate of Bridge City High School. He is a member of the college baseball team, was a National Junior College Athletic Association Academic All American,and is a member of PTK. He plans to transfer to university to become a coach.
Eduardo Flores, the son of Francisco Flores and Ana Lozano, is a 2018 graduate of J. Frank Dobie High School in Houston. A two-year member of the men’s soccer team, he is also a member of PTK and was an NJCAA Academic All American. He plans to transfer to university to become an electrical engineer and to continue playing soccer.
Sydnee Hawkins, the daughter of John and Susan Mooney and Aaron Hawkins, is a 2017 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. She is a sophomore representative with SGA, officer of service with PTK, member of Delta Psi Omega — the drama honor society — and sang during both the spring and fall 2019 graduation ceremonies at Paris Junior College. She will graduate in May with degrees in music and drama and will audition for several universities for music/theater with plans to be an actress/singer.
Kareyn Hellmann, the daughter of Steven and Michelle Hellmann, is a homeschooled student from Paris who will graduate this May from high school and Paris Junior College. She has received the PTK Dr. Yolanda B. Romero Scholarship, twice won the PJC William A. Owens writing award, held multiple offices in PTK including as president, won the Walter B. Cooper scholarship, received the PTK Beta Zeta chapter most valuable member award, and works in the Paris Junior College Writing Lab and for The Paris News. After graduation she plans to transfer to Texas Christian University to pursue degrees in public relations and chemistry. She also hopes to one day publish a novel.
Emily Nance, the daughter of James and Annabell Nance, is a 2018 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. She is a member of PTK and the vice president of the National Technical Honor Society. She plans to become a dental hygienist.
Lucas Rolf, the son of Monty and Alicia Duck, is a 2018 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He is a drama student, has appeared in several productions at Paris Junior College and is currently the president of Delta Psi Omega. He plans to study ag business and ranch management at Texas Tech University.
Wilson Roubion, the son of David and Tracy Roubion, is a 2018 graduate of College Station High School. He is a member of the college baseball team and was a National Junior College Athletic Association Academic All American. He plans to transfer to university to continue his baseball career and pursue a degree in kinesiology.
