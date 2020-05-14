Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're looking at a potentially wet day today as a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms hangs over the region. Expect to see a high of 83 on this mostly cloudy day as winds come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70. Those southern winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, and with all that Gulf moisture riding in, the small chance for rain returns on a mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 82. Storms chances are best Friday night, up to 60, with showers and thunderstorms most likely after 2 a.m.
Enjoy the warmth, stay dry and stay healthy. Have a great Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.