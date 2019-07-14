Gary Keith Butler, died in Conroe Hospital, Texas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 60 years old.
Born on Feb. 4, 1959, in Clarksville, Texas, where he lived before settling in Paris, Texas.
He worked for Campbell Soup Company, in Paris for many years.
Gary loved his grandsons, Wade and Karsyn. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar.
Survivors include: sister, Joe Helen Barton, of Jacksonville, Texas; daughter, Julia Ford, of Avery, Texas; grandsons, Wade Ford, of Leesville, Lousianna and Karsyn Ford, of Avery, Texas; God-niece, Nicole Dudley, of Midland, Texas; uncle, Ellis Moore, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; cousins, Glenn Moore, of Richardson, Texas; Sherrie Langford, of Rowlett, Texas; David Horton of Selma, Oregon; Rhonda Bailey, of Mesquite, Texas; Tommy Sands, of Bandera, Texas; Deborah Wilson, of Rio Hondo, Texas; Jack Sands, of Greenville, Texas; many friends and loved ones.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Helen Rains; father, Bill Butler; grandparents, Sesil and Mamie Rains; brother-in-law, Johnny Barton; aunt, Betty Sue Moore; aunt, Clara Horton; uncle, James Horton; and uncle, Clyde Lewis Rains.
Memorial service will be held at Clarksville Funeral Home Chapel, Clarksville, Texas, on July 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.
