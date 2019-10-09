Paris police made contact with Hailey Monterrubio in the 200 block of Stone Avenue on Tuesday. Monterrubio was found to have an outstanding home burglary warrant for her arrest out of Red River County.
Monterrubio was placed under arrest and was taken to jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Officers arrest man for suspected meth
Paris officers were advised of a possible narcotics violation in the 2600 block of North Main Street on Tuesday, and they made contact with Larry Ollie. Ollie was found to have suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
Ollie was placed under arrest and was taken to jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, jail records show.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 110 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday.
