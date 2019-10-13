Ashley “Brook” Lester, 25, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home scheduled services for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12th, at United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Robert Myre and the Rev. Chad Fleming officiating. Burial was to follow in McDonald Cemetery.
Brook, the daughter of Jim Lester Jr. and Alicia M. Freeland Lester, was born Dec. 31, 1993, in Paris.
She graduated from Chisum High School. She attended Tyler Junior College where she received her degree as a registered dental assistant. After working in that field away from Paris, she recently returned home and began working at American Cleaners and The Red Bear.
Brook was a longtime member of United Pentecostal Church of Paris.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Lanna Jones and Zoe McDade.
Survivors include her parents, Jim and Alicia Lester; a sister, Katie Lester; and grandparents, Charlotte Murray, Jim Lester Sr. and Kathy; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers were Stacy Cunningham, Darren Hamner, Kenneth Millsap, Ricky Sisson, Isaac Freeland and Wesley Freeland. Honorary bearers were Bill Smith and Geoffrey Smith.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
