Nell Rose, of Alba, Texas and recently, Springtown, Texas, passed away on June 1, 2019, at the age of 75.
Nell was born on Nov. 26, 1943, in Pittsburg, Texas, to Vernon and Ubie Rose.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and stepmother, Bobbie Rose.
She is survived by her two sons, Alan Canaday and wife, Beverly and Vince Canaday; grandsons, Jacob Canaday and Easton Canaday; brother, John Rose and wife, Dolette; two sisters, Jo Ann Adams and husband, Eugene and Rita Lyons; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Celebration of her life will be held in Alba, Texas, at Alba Community Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
