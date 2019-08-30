Paris police arrested Randall Eugene Daniels, 60, of Paris on Thursday and charged him with possession of a suspected controlled substance and suspected marijuana.
Paris police stopped his vehicle at 2:28 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 1st Street SE for traveling the wrong way on a one way street. Officers said Daniels had an open alcoholic container inside the vehicle, and said he told them about marijuana inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a vape pen with a suspected THC cartridge attached.
Daniels was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
