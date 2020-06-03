Marie McEwin Bush, age 82, formerly of Paris passed away in her sleep on Sunday morning May 31, at an assisted living facility in Austin, Texas.
She will be held in repose at Bright Holland Funeral Home on Sunday June 7 for those wishing to view and sign her register. A small graveside ceremony will be held on Monday morning June 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and close friends are invited to attend.
Marie was born on Feb. 26, 1938, in Caviness, Texas to AD McEwin and Ruby Goforth McEwin. She graduated Valedictorian from Blossom High School at the early age of 16 and attended two years at Paris Junior College.
She married Edwin Bush in 1956.
Her work history was varied and included working at Uarco, managing doctor’s offices and dabbling in real estate. She was a voracious reader and always did the daily crossword puzzle. She went back to college in adulthood and finished all but one semester of her accounting degree. Her greatest enjoyment was doting on her five grandsons.
Marie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus. The family is assured of her salvation and takes comfort in this knowledge. She identified herself as Baptist but enjoyed attending the various church services and Bible studies at her assisted living facility.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Edwin.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Bush, of Longview, Texas; daughter, Stacie Veith and son-in- law, Jim Veith, of Austin, Texas; grandsons, Drew and Hayden Bush, of Paris, Texas; grandsons, Jake and Zach Veith, of Austin, Texas; grandson, Ryan Veith, of Newport, Rhode Island; and sister, Ann Barber, of Blossom, Texas.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
