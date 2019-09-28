The Paris High School Class of 1976 has decided it has been too long since it last had a reunion.
“It’s been 13 years, because we missed our 40th and we don’t want to wait till the 45th,” said Jere Boswell Simpson, chair of the reunion committee. “We have decided to have a mini-reunion, even though it is an ‘off’ year.”
The reunion will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2 at Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St. (heritagehallparistx.com). It will be a casual, relaxed and fun event, with no fee to attend, due to a few generous classmates contributions. Classmates from 1975 and 1977 are welcome, if either they or those guests pay a $10 per person fee. Those fees can be paid via PayPal, credit card or check prior to the event when registering.
Music will be provided by Randy Nation, and the food will be provided and served by Savory Sisters Catering. Soft beverages will be included with the hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be open. Soft beverages will be sweet tea, unsweet tea and sodas.
“Since there is no registration fee, it is even more important that everyone register before the deadline, which is Oct. 15. If alumni have received the registration form from one of our planning committee members, we ask they please return those forms ASAP,” she said. “We were told a story at our last committee meeting about a recent similar gathering where 75 people registered and 140 people showed up! That obviously cannot happen here because once we turn in our headcount to the caterers there will be only enough food and drink for the amount of people that have registered”
Event organizers are also seeking contact information for classmates, including Guy Baker, Kim Baxter,Greg Berry, Diane Mauldin Cornett, Jan LaRue Crowder, Mickie Dudley, Susan Gartland, Jan (Holman) Graves, Eugene Guess, Chuck Hackney, Jeff Hancock, Terry Hanks, Mervin Hebert, Delbert Hutchison, Steve Jackson, Paul Jessup,Donald Ray Jumper, Billy Gene King, Jerry Mayes, Gerry Morrell, Debra Myers, Judy Boss Parsons, Daniel Peck, Lee Anne Elliott Pete, Jerry Porter, Charles Ralson, Barbara Goley Rhodes, Kim Chambers Richardson, Debbie Marshall Ruthart, Tamra Parks Seller, Margie Crawford Smith, Steven Douglas Smith, Kim Gentry Steelman, Steven Thomas, David Toliver, Emily Diane Wade Ware, Kelly Falls Williams, Terry Williams and Lee Woodard.
For information or anyone with contact information for those listed is asked to contact Daniel (Danny) Carr, 248-821-5362 / email: dcarr@practicalba.com or Jere Lynn Boswell, 903-521-1044/ email: jereboswell1958@gmail.com.
