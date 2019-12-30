On Aug. 12, after three hours behind closed doors, the Paris City Council suspended city manager John Godwin, who would resign the next week. The next month, the newly-hired fire chief resigned. The loss of city leadership became the fourth top story for 2019, behind the third place story of a small indoor fire at Enloe Bank in Cooper that wound up revealing severe financial misconduct and caused the bank to close and be sold to another bank.
“It was a hard thing to do, but I believe we acted in the best interest of our city,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said at the time of Godwin’s suspension, offering no reason for the decision.
In the week that followed, Godwin said he wanted a public hearing on the matter, which is allowed by the city’s charter. However, that following Monday, he wound up resigning his position, which the city council agreed to, paying Godwin $116,000 over the course of the next six month in accordance with the separation agreement.
Because he resigned, no details were given in the city council meeting as to what precipitated events, however, in subsequent interviews, council members spoke about seeking a new management style for the city government.
Linda Knox said just after the resignation she stood by the council’s decision.
“This was a difficult decision to make, but I stand firmly stand by it and I look forward to finding an individual who has a leadership style that is reflective of the positive and encouraging work ahead of us,” Knox said. “I’ve always tried to put what is in the best interest of Paris, Texas, first, and this is it.”
Paula Portugal was a bit more specific, saying Godwin’s leadership style was based on fear.
“Fear is not a proper motivator,” Portugal said. “Going forward, we need to find a city manager who uses positive reinforcement to lead our city.”
City accountant Gene Anderson was named interim, and the next month the city hired Baker-Tilly consulting firm to mount the search for a new city manager.
Just one month after Godwin left, Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel resigned his position on Sept. 20. Vogel had only been fire chief since April and said the city manager’s resignation led him to take a second look at his job.
“There have been a lot of uncertainties, and I have to look after my family,” he said after the announcement.
Vogel moved to Florida to be closer to his wife’s family. He took a new position as assistant chief for Alachua County Fire Department.
Anderson told the city council that the city most likely won’t hire a new fire chief until a new city manager is found. As of the December deadline, 30 people applied for Godwin’s position and it’s been narrowed down to 14. The city appointed Assistant Chief Thomas McMonigle in the interim.
Fire lights up financial problems at Enloe Bank
Just 20 days after a small fire inside Enloe Bank in Cooper, the bank had been closed and all deposits sold to Legend Bank out of Bowie, making the list as the third biggest story of 2019.
On May 11, the Cooper Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire at the bank, which came from the burning of some financial documents on a table inside the bank. The fire is regarded by the Office of the Inspector General in a September report as “highly suspicious” because on May 13, the Texas Department of Banking was supposed to start a state-only examination of the bank’s financial records.
The audit was moved to May 16 to sort the records out, and by May 30, the bank was closed, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation calling it “critically undercapitalized.” The bank closed due to “insider abuse and fraud by former officers,” the state banking department determined, citing a high number of irregular loans. The estimated loss of the bank at the time of the failure on May 31 came to $27.6 million, the report shows, about 75% of the bank’s total assets.
According to the Texas Department of Banking, the bank’s board of directors agreed to voluntarily close the bank and place it with the department for liquidation.
It was sold to Legend Bank out of Bowie. Legend Bank agreed to assume the insured deposits for a 0.51% premium and purchase approximately $5.2 million of the failed bank’s assets.
The FDIC decided to retain the remaining assets for later disposition.
“Based on our review of key FDIC documents, the bank’s board of directors failed to establish adequate corporate governance to monitor and control management’s activities, including those of a dominant bank president,” the Office of the Inspector General report said.
Anita Moody, who was listed as one of the trustees of the bank at the time, also was serving as the bank president. She was removed from her position immediately after the closure of the bank.
The fire and the financial fraud is still under federal investigation. In its September report, the inspector general’s office said it planned a complete, in-depth review of the bank within six months, which should come out at in the middle of March.
