The Red River Chapter of The Texas Master Naturalists will hold orientation sessions at noon, Wednesday at the AgriLife Office, 402 N. Cedar St., in Clarksville and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Community Room at the Train Depot, 1125 Bonham St. in Paris.
Master Naturalists Is designed to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers who provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the State of Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension serve as sponsors for the program.
What makes the work of a Master Naturalist so important is that they are not only individuals who love nature and offer their time, but are also trained naturalists with specialized knowledge of different ecosystems, species, habitats, and environmental demands that is priceless when determining how to best manage natural resources.These skilled volunteers work with communities and organizations across the state to implement youth outreach programs; help operate parks, nature centers, and natural areas; and lead local natural resource conservation efforts. In addition, private landowners depend on the expertise of these volunteers to help them gain a broader scientific understanding of the ecology and management of their natural resources.
To become a certified Master Naturalist a trainee must: Complete an organized training program sponsored by a Master Naturalist chapter that involves a minimum of 40 hours of instruction composed of both classroom and field experiences; obtain a minimum of 8 hours of approved advanced training; and complete a minimum of 40 hours of chapter approved volunteer service.
Contact greenwoodonthered@gmail.com or call 903-496-0710 with any questions.
