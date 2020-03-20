Along with other school districts in the county, Chisum ISD and Prairiland ISD will begin distance learning Monday while students are out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The completion of instructional activities is intended to maintain current academic levels and provide opportunities to continue learning at home,” Chisum Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “Weekly instructional plans will be sent out each Monday while school closures continue.”
Campuses will dispense instructional plans in the following manner:
Chisum Elementary School will mail instructional packets to each student on Mondays. Packets will contain suggested activities for each content area, which will include paper and online activities.
Chisum Middle School will use Google Classroom and online delivery for instruction. Paper activities will also be mailed upon request. Packets can be requested by emailing Principal Aaron Bridges by 10 a.m. each Monday at aaronbridges@chisumisd.org
Students who want to retrieve Chromebooks and/or materials from school may do so from 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday.
Chisum High School will use Google Classroom and online delivery for instruction. It will also mail paper activities in packets upon request. Packets can be requested by emailing Principal Clint Miller by 10 a.m. each Monday at cmilller@chisumisd.org
Dual credit students will continue to work through PJC Blackboard for assignments.
Students who want to retrieve Chromebooks/materials from school may do so from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday.
School officials will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates through their webpage and other school communication outlets, Chalaire said.
School meals will continue to be provided at the following locations Monday through Friday:
Chisum Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Roxton City Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Prairiland ISD also will be offering at home instructional support to all students, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
Campuses will dispense instructional plans in the following manner. These activities are intended to help students stay on grade level and will help determine student placement for the next school year.
Blossom and Deport Elementary-Student lessons will be available for pickup from from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. If the school closing is extended, work can be returned at those same times on the following Monday and a new packet can be picked up.
Junior high will use Google Classroom for online delivery for instruction. Paper packets can be requested by emailing teachers or calling the campus office 903-652-5681, ext. 318. Students who want to receive Chromebooks/materials from school may do so from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
High school will use Google Classroom for online delivery for instruction. We will also have paper packets upon request. Packets can be requested by emailing teachers or calling the campus office 903-652-5681, ext. 218. Students who want to receive Chromebooks/materials from school may do so from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Dual credit students will continue to work through Paris Junior College Blackboard for assignments. Students who need a proctored test need to email the counselor to schedule tests.
School officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates each Wednesday for the following week, Ballard said. Watch their webpage and other school communication outlets.
If requested, meals may be picked at the elementary campuses when assignments are picked up and in the cafeteria for junior and high school students.
For information, call the campus offices from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.